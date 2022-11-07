The multi award-winning 54 on Bath hotel is an iconic landmark on the Rosebank skyline, and recently celebrated 25 years since it originally opened as The Grace in 1997.
Southern Sun’s iconic luxury boutique hotel was originally modelled on an old London manor house and designed by architect Guy Steenekamp.
It was sold in 2007 and closed in 2011 before getting a new lease on life with a R110m cash injection from Southern Sun and reopening a year later.
“We’ve been careful to maintain the hotel’s unique character, offering a signature blend of hospitality, luxury and service in a classic setting. Over the years we’ve had the pleasure of hosting guests ranging from royalty to statesmen, to those celebrating special occasions and business travellers — many of whom return because 54 on Bath is a special hotel in a class of its own — and we look forward to welcoming them for decades to come,” said Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock, .
The hotel’s original owner, Chippy Brand, shared tales of the early years with audiences at a recent 25-year anniversary celebration, recounting how he put peace and beauty at the centre of everything the hotel did.
He shared how staff and guests were always treated as family, and Von Aulock said that continues to stand true 25 years later.
Guests were entertained by local music duo Allegro Soul and Louise Carver in the hotel’s famous Level Four restaurant, while food inspired by the original menu was served.
54 on Bath general manager Madeleine Roux celebrated the milestone with the cutting of a four-tier cake made specially for the occasion by pastry sous chef Yvette Kirsten.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘In a class of its own’: 54 on Bath turns 25
Image: Supplied
The multi award-winning 54 on Bath hotel is an iconic landmark on the Rosebank skyline, and recently celebrated 25 years since it originally opened as The Grace in 1997.
Southern Sun’s iconic luxury boutique hotel was originally modelled on an old London manor house and designed by architect Guy Steenekamp.
It was sold in 2007 and closed in 2011 before getting a new lease on life with a R110m cash injection from Southern Sun and reopening a year later.
“We’ve been careful to maintain the hotel’s unique character, offering a signature blend of hospitality, luxury and service in a classic setting. Over the years we’ve had the pleasure of hosting guests ranging from royalty to statesmen, to those celebrating special occasions and business travellers — many of whom return because 54 on Bath is a special hotel in a class of its own — and we look forward to welcoming them for decades to come,” said Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock, .
The hotel’s original owner, Chippy Brand, shared tales of the early years with audiences at a recent 25-year anniversary celebration, recounting how he put peace and beauty at the centre of everything the hotel did.
He shared how staff and guests were always treated as family, and Von Aulock said that continues to stand true 25 years later.
Guests were entertained by local music duo Allegro Soul and Louise Carver in the hotel’s famous Level Four restaurant, while food inspired by the original menu was served.
54 on Bath general manager Madeleine Roux celebrated the milestone with the cutting of a four-tier cake made specially for the occasion by pastry sous chef Yvette Kirsten.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
IN PICS | After saving Grace with a bath, it’s time to celebrate
Divinely decadent: Four high tea spots put to the test
Tuscany comes to Joburg courtesy of Luce's new winter menu
Bubbly and tea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos