‘She’s a beautiful miracle’: Rebel Wilson welcomes baby via surrogate
Actress confirmed first relationship with a woman in June
Actress Rebel Wilson introduced the world to her newborn daughter Royce Lillian on Instagram on Monday.
Wilson's baby girl was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans on the social media platform.
“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” said Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making ... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”
The Pitch Perfect star caused a stir earlier this year when she confirmed her relationship with Agruma in what many deemed as her “coming out”.
Wilson shared a loved-up snap with her girlfriend back in June, alongside a sweet and short caption.
“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she said.
According to US Weekly, this was seemingly in response to a planned expose by an Australian publication, which had reportedly given Wilson a deadline to respond to questions about the new relationship, “forcing” her to pre-empt this move with the announcement.
