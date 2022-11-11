For its inaugural Confections x Collections, some of South Africa’s pre-eminent designers will show their latest collections. All internationally acclaimed, the list includes Thebe Magugu and Sindiso Khumalo (both LVMH Prize winners), Lezanne Viviers of VIVIERS Studio, Laduma Ngxokolo of cult label MaXhosa Africa, and Maxwell Boko and Mmuso Potsane of Mmuso Maxwell, winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation at the International Woolmark Prize 2022.
For this design-infused celebration of creativity, culture and cake, the Mount Nelson pays homage to the meteoric rise of South African fashion.
In addition, pastry chef Vicky Gurovich is collaborating with each designer to create bespoke confectionery of their imagining. A unique cocktail will also be created to match each of their shows.
There will be a complimentary glass of Moët & Chandon upon arrival, befitting the day’s standing as a showcase of style and luxury.
To accompany the salon style fashion show, the Mount Nelson’s afternoon tea menu offers irresistible cakes, tarts, loaves, fluffy scones and savoury treats, plus surprise gateaux.
An impressive selection of 62 loose leaf teas, a digestif cart with whiskies, cognacs and liqueurs, plus a barista presenting single origin African coffees will also be on offer.
Confections x Collections at a Cape Town landmark, the Pink Lady
The home of the Cape’s afternoon tea is taking their iconic style to the next level with a serving of sustainable fashion
Image: Supplied
As reported in Sunday Times Lifestyle and TimesLIVE last month, high tea has become a popular trend in South Africa. The English tradition of high tea was ostensibly started by the seventh Duchess of Bedford in 1840.
Her hunger pangs in the afternoon got the better of her and she couldn’t wait for the evening meal (apparently served quite late) to satisfy them. A tray of tea, sandwiches and cakes did the trick to fill the gap before din dins, and afternoon tea, a smart stop gap, became an indelible part of the English day.
Image: Belmond hotels
Since being exported to South Africa, the Mount Nelson, a Belmond hotel, has become one of the most well-known venues to experience this delicious tea-inspired tradition. With its towering white columns marking the entrance to the winding drive, the Mount Nelson is an institution.
Though it is known for its gorgeous grounds, stunning rooms and glorious lounges and restaurants, not to mention the Planet Bar that serves a delicious Margarita, the hotel hasn’t typically been associated with the latest in fashion.
By relaunching this sophisticated afternoon pastime, the rosy-hued landmark of luxury is upping the ante. Fusing five days of limited edition fashion shows with designer-inspired confectionery and cocktails, Confections x Collections, curated by sustainable fashion champion Twyg online magazine, isn’t your average afternoon tea.
Divinely decadent: Four high tea spots put to the test
Following in the footsteps of Jimmy Choo at London’s The Berkeley, The Parlour at Sketch and Salon Couture High Tea at The Savoy, among others, the Mount Nelson is among the most esteemed establishments worldwide to stir a dose of cool into their afternoon tea and cake rituals. They will be pairing fashion with confectionery, loose leaf teas, champagne and cake in an afternoon to swoon for.
With its emblematic pink façade, “the Nellie” is celebrated as a Cape icon in the luxury hotel arena and has hosted guests such as David Bowie and Iman, Charlize Theron, the Dalai Lama and John Lennon. At 123 years, it identifies with impressive heritage and 21st century cool factor.
Image: Supplied
For its inaugural Confections x Collections, some of South Africa’s pre-eminent designers will show their latest collections. All internationally acclaimed, the list includes Thebe Magugu and Sindiso Khumalo (both LVMH Prize winners), Lezanne Viviers of VIVIERS Studio, Laduma Ngxokolo of cult label MaXhosa Africa, and Maxwell Boko and Mmuso Potsane of Mmuso Maxwell, winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation at the International Woolmark Prize 2022.
For this design-infused celebration of creativity, culture and cake, the Mount Nelson pays homage to the meteoric rise of South African fashion.
In addition, pastry chef Vicky Gurovich is collaborating with each designer to create bespoke confectionery of their imagining. A unique cocktail will also be created to match each of their shows.
There will be a complimentary glass of Moët & Chandon upon arrival, befitting the day’s standing as a showcase of style and luxury.
To accompany the salon style fashion show, the Mount Nelson’s afternoon tea menu offers irresistible cakes, tarts, loaves, fluffy scones and savoury treats, plus surprise gateaux.
An impressive selection of 62 loose leaf teas, a digestif cart with whiskies, cognacs and liqueurs, plus a barista presenting single origin African coffees will also be on offer.
Image: Supplied
Brought to you by Twyg, creators of content and experiences that champion sustainability and circular design, Confections x Collections will run from November 16 to 20, with two sittings per designer per day at 12pm and 3pm. Tickets sell for R950 per person.
Space is limited, so reserve your table if you don’t want to miss this.
• For reservations, e-mail restaurantreservations.mnh@belmond.com or call 021 483 1000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Fashioning solutions to textile waste
Catching up with ‘Changemakers’ of Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards
Design Futures Lab 2022: Where fashion and tech meet for good
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos