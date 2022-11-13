Opinion

It’s time to start a revolution against the rise and grind brigade

The opposite of quiet quitting, this new trend has people working harder, longer, faster

A few years ago I had the opportunity to interview Robin Sharma about his book, The 5am Club. When I skimmed through it and found that it staunchly promoted getting up at dawn to supercharge your productivity for the day by setting your alarm for 5am, I promptly cancelled the interview. My limited time had a more productive use than hearing why I should be bettering myself for a few hours before work instead of sleeping. Sharma proposed you exercise intensely for 20 minutes, then meditate, write a journal or plan goals for the second 20 minutes and then learn something new for the last 20 minutes. This routine should be followed every day, including weekends. That's all good if the demands of your day are over by 5pm and you can relax and go to bed at 8pm. Impossible for those with dependents, needy spouses, jobs that carry into the evening, domestic duties and/or a social life...