‘Notre-Dame on Fire’ plays like a thriller but all the elements are true

French director Jean-Jacques Annaud goes to extraordinary lengths to tell the almost unbelievable story of the 2019 fire that engulfed the cathedral in Paris

Sometimes fact really is stranger than fiction and Jean-Jacques Annaud knows this better than most. “It looks like a Hollywood story but it’s not; it’s the truth. It plays like a thriller and all the elements are true,” says the veteran French director of his latest project...