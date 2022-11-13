‘Notre-Dame on Fire’ plays like a thriller but all the elements are true
French director Jean-Jacques Annaud goes to extraordinary lengths to tell the almost unbelievable story of the 2019 fire that engulfed the cathedral in Paris
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Sometimes fact really is stranger than fiction and Jean-Jacques Annaud knows this better than most. “It looks like a Hollywood story but it’s not; it’s the truth. It plays like a thriller and all the elements are true,” says the veteran French director of his latest project...
