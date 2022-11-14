Lifestyle

WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ a SA twist

14 November 2022 - 07:00

While everyone is talking about Marvel Studios’ hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated parts of the film with a local twist...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Matthew Booth cheating saga: a fairy tale poisoned by a cheesecake Lifestyle
  2. SA comedian Tumi Morake wants to laugh all the way to the bank Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | 'Tis the season to be duped so don't feel sheepish if you fall ... Lifestyle
  4. RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over Food
  5. Football fan or not, you’ll have a ball in Qatar Travel

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved