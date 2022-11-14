WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ a SA twist
14 November 2022 - 07:00
While everyone is talking about Marvel Studios’ hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated parts of the film with a local twist...
WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ a SA twist
While everyone is talking about Marvel Studios’ hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated parts of the film with a local twist...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos