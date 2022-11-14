Lifestyle

WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ a SA twist

14 November 2022 - 07:00
Chicken Licken's latest advert recreates Wakanda with a local twist.
Image: Twitter/ Chicken Licken

While everyone is talking about Marvel Studios’ hit film Black PantherWakanda Forever, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated parts of the film with a local twist.

The latest advert, given the thumbs-up on social media, promotes Chicken Licken’s Big John burger and hilariously shows just far people will go to get their hands on one.

Viewers are taken inside the advanced African kingdom of Wakanda. The exact location of this majestic place is unknown, and its citizens have no reason to leave as the outside world adds no value to their lives. That is until now because there’s one thing they don’t have: the Big John Burger.

Watch the full video below:

Having heard the legend, the Queen commands her trusted warriors to go and find “Big John”. 

The warriors set off on their mission and arrive in South Africa to find many gawking faces, an opportunistic window washer, a perplexed traffic officer and a Xhosa-speaking man who doesn’t understand their Hollywood Xhosa. 

They use their technologically advanced navigation tool which points them in the direction of a Chicken Licken store where they mistake a well-built cashier for “Big John”.

It sends with the line “Big John beats Ya’Hunga forever”.

On social media, many users agreed Chicken Licken outdid itself with its latest advert. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions: 

