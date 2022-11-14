Having heard the legend, the Queen commands her trusted warriors to go and find “Big John”.
The warriors set off on their mission and arrive in South Africa to find many gawking faces, an opportunistic window washer, a perplexed traffic officer and a Xhosa-speaking man who doesn’t understand their Hollywood Xhosa.
They use their technologically advanced navigation tool which points them in the direction of a Chicken Licken store where they mistake a well-built cashier for “Big John”.
It sends with the line “Big John beats Ya’Hunga forever”.
On social media, many users agreed Chicken Licken outdid itself with its latest advert.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ a SA twist
Image: Twitter/ Chicken Licken
While everyone is talking about Marvel Studios’ hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated parts of the film with a local twist.
The latest advert, given the thumbs-up on social media, promotes Chicken Licken’s Big John burger and hilariously shows just far people will go to get their hands on one.
Viewers are taken inside the advanced African kingdom of Wakanda. The exact location of this majestic place is unknown, and its citizens have no reason to leave as the outside world adds no value to their lives. That is until now because there’s one thing they don’t have: the Big John Burger.
Watch the full video below:
Having heard the legend, the Queen commands her trusted warriors to go and find “Big John”.
The warriors set off on their mission and arrive in South Africa to find many gawking faces, an opportunistic window washer, a perplexed traffic officer and a Xhosa-speaking man who doesn’t understand their Hollywood Xhosa.
They use their technologically advanced navigation tool which points them in the direction of a Chicken Licken store where they mistake a well-built cashier for “Big John”.
It sends with the line “Big John beats Ya’Hunga forever”.
On social media, many users agreed Chicken Licken outdid itself with its latest advert.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘It’s the challenge of privilege’: Wakanda, women and the way forward
LISTEN | Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song ‘Lift Me Up’
‘Black Panther’ sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: ‘We made him proud’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos