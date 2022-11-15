Lifestyle

Checkers unveils new shopping trolleys made mostly from milk bottles

15 November 2022 - 14:55 By Staff Reporter
Checkers has unveiled new environmentally friendly shopping trolley baskets.
Image: Supplied

Checkers is taking its “ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact” to the next level, unveiling new shopping trolley baskets made from 100% recycled plastic — mostly old milk bottles.

The supermarket giant, owned by Shoprite, said on Tuesday that its trolleys have “contained at least 35% recycled content since 2018" but this has been bumped up to 100%, making Checkers the first "major South African retailer to have trolley baskets made from 100% recyclable material".  

The baskets come in classic and mini sizes, each made from 180 and 110 old milk bottles respectively. 

The move is part of Checkers' ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and promoting a circular economy. 

“We’ve set and will continue to step up our efforts to reach these as part of our wider sustainability strategy. This change is just one of several initiatives we have introduced across our operations,” said group sustainability manager Sanjeev Raghubir.  

The company has also, over the years, introduced several other environmental initiatives.  These include: 

  • Becoming the first national retailer to introduce shopping bags made from 100% recycled content in its supermarkets nine years ago; 
  • Introducing “planet” bags, which rewards customers every time they re-use the bag, in 2018;
  • Becoming the first South African retailer to replace its rotisserie chicken packaging with fully recyclable, responsibly sourced cardboard boxes earlier this year; 
  • Becoming the first retailer to recycle sanitising wipes from its supermarkets; 
  • and Checkers Sitari becoming the first premium South African supermarket to run entirely on renewable energy.  

