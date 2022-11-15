Lifestyle

‘I’ll love you till the end of time’: Jennifer Aniston confirms dad John Aniston’s death

The actor died on November 11, the actress confirmed in her tribute

15 November 2022 - 11:28
Jennifer Aniston with her dad John, who has died.
Jennifer Aniston with her dad John, who has died.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

US actress Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her father John Aniston, praising him as "one of the most beautiful humans" she ever knew.

The actress confirmed the Days of Our Lives star's death in her Instagram tribute on Monday.

He died on November 11, she revealed. He was 89.

Aniston shared several pictures of herself with her father throughout the years, including a few from his later years.

Next to the snaps, she shared a sweet tribute to him.

"Sweet papa …⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣you were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.

"And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time⁣⁣. Don’t forget to visit," she said.

Days of Our Lives, on which he starred for decades as Victor Kiriakis, paid tribute to the TV star via a montage of memorable scenes of his from the show.

Next to it was a message, "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on".

According to People, the US TV network behind the show confirmed his final episode on Days will air on December 26.

John was born in Crete, Greece, in 1933 and made his daytime TV acting debut on Days in 1970.

His acting credits include appearances on Gilmore Girls and The West Wing

He is survived by his two children, Jennifer and Alex Aniston.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Will & Grace’ star Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after car crash

Star was on his way to work at the time of the fatal crash.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies, aged 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades, died at age 96, her family said.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field,” and ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Matthew Booth cheating saga: a fairy tale poisoned by a cheesecake Lifestyle
  2. SA comedian Tumi Morake wants to laugh all the way to the bank Lifestyle
  3. Connie, Letitia, Mpho Popps: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | 'Tis the season to be duped so don't feel sheepish if you fall ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved