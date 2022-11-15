‘I’ll love you till the end of time’: Jennifer Aniston confirms dad John Aniston’s death

US actress Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her father John Aniston, praising him as "one of the most beautiful humans" she ever knew.
The actress confirmed the Days of Our Lives star's death in her Instagram tribute on Monday.
He died on November 11, she revealed. He was 89.
Aniston shared several pictures of herself with her father throughout the years, including a few from his later years.
Next to the snaps, she shared a sweet tribute to him.
"Sweet papa … John Anthony Aniston you were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.
"And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit," she said.
Days of Our Lives, on which he starred for decades as Victor Kiriakis, paid tribute to the TV star via a montage of memorable scenes of his from the show.
Next to it was a message, "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on".
According to People, the US TV network behind the show confirmed his final episode on Days will air on December 26.
John was born in Crete, Greece, in 1933 and made his daytime TV acting debut on Days in 1970.
His acting credits include appearances on Gilmore Girls and The West Wing.
He is survived by his two children, Jennifer and Alex Aniston.
