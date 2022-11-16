“It’s an unfathomable amount of sh*t that you take Meghan, I can’t believe it.
“I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged with the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilised woman. That demonisation just shows how afraid they are of you.”
The She-Hulk star said: “I’m sure maybe you can’t keep this in or whatever, but the treatment of you, and I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it, has rehighlighted the intense unkindness, bigotry and misogyny of our media. I think and I hope and I feel faith that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.”
A touched Meghan thanked the star for her efforts.
Jamil also spoke about using her status and social media platforms for advocacy and to speak out about women’s issues.
‘Demonisation’ of Meghan shows media are afraid of her: Jameela Jamil
‘She-Hulk’ star came to Duchess’ defence in latest ‘Archetypes’ episode
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
British actress Jameela Jamil has slammed the “demonisation” of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, saying it shows “how afraid” the media are of her.
She made these sharp remarks on the latest episode of Meghan’s Spotify podcast series, Archetypes, which tackled “the stereotypes and judgments women face in the world of activism”.
The latest episode featured Jamil and Iranian-American actress and activist Shohreh Aghdashloo.
Jamil, the first guest Meghan spoke to, took the media to task over “bigoted” and “misogynistic” coverage of the duchess over the years.
