DStv’s loaded One2Fibre package will keep the whole family entertained with the best global shows
This deal includes DStv Internet fibre connection, a DStv Streama device and the 121-channel DStv Compact package at just R699 a month on a 24-month contract
18 November 2022 - 17:53
Sponsored
International content lovers are in for a treat with DStv Internet’s new One2Fibre (https://www.dstv.com/en-za/campaign/more-for-you) package, which includes uncapped fibre connection, the all-new DStv Streama (https://getdstv.dstv.co.za/dstv-streama) device and a DStv Compact subscription. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.