Fifa World Cup

Conservative Qatar best have its red cards ready for fans and players

Heat, brutal laws and passion for football are a heady mix in an ultra-conservative country. Fans and players will have to take care to stay out of jail

Sunday is the start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, hosted by Qatar; a controversial choice mainly because it is in one of the hottest regions in the world, with temperatures peaking at about 48°C in summer. Football’s authority was forced to change the usual date to November and December, the cooler months in Qatar, with highs peaking at about 28°C...