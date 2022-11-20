WTF is Going On?

From car guards to governments, why do we comply with orders of others?

It seems it only takes one co-operative soul and the rest will follow

Amid the near constant load-shedding that plagues our land, I was crossing a complicated eight-way intersection on one of Johannesburg's busiest traffic nodes in Rosebank. A guy who usually asks for money at this corner was now asking for something infinitely more complicated — that everyone comply with his directions. He was bloody brilliant. The traffic was flowing as efficiently as if he had been trained by the Joburg traffic department’s elite officers’ programme. Presuming such a thing exists. ..