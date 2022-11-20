Movie Review

‘She Said’ tells of the fall of Weinstein and the rise of the #MeToo movement

Five years after the story of Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein broke comes the film of a book by two journalists who exposed his gross misconduct

In 2018 New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow for the hard-slogging, painstaking investigative work they did to expose the decades of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow, and Kantor and Twohey all later published books detailing the inside story of their investigations and it’s Kantor and Twohey’s She Said that has now been adapted for the screen...