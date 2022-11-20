Movie Review
‘She Said’ tells of the fall of Weinstein and the rise of the #MeToo movement
Five years after the story of Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein broke comes the film of a book by two journalists who exposed his gross misconduct
20 November 2022 - 00:00
In 2018 New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow for the hard-slogging, painstaking investigative work they did to expose the decades of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow, and Kantor and Twohey all later published books detailing the inside story of their investigations and it’s Kantor and Twohey’s She Said that has now been adapted for the screen...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.