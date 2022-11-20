Bite-sized Reviews
‘Tali’s Joburg Diary’ & ‘The Wonder’: Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge-watch this weekend
TALI’S JOBURG DIARY
Things aren’t going well for Cape Town’s favourite kugel and her bumbling family so she’s forced to return to the City of Gold in this third series of the popular local mockumentary. There she finds that planning a wedding and having a baby aren’t as challenging as dealing with Joburg elite-school politics and moving back in with your parents. New episodes added weekly.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 30 minutes
WATCH | The trailer for 'Tali's Joburg Diary'.
THE WONDER
Florence Pugh gives a standout performance in this adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue about an English nurse who is assigned to watch over an 11-year-old girl in an Irish village in 1862, who though she has refused to eat, continues to survive. Her survival is seen as a miracle by the village and the tourists and pilgrims who arrive to witness it but is there something more sinister going on?
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Wonder'.
PEPSI, WHERE’S MY JET?
In the 1990s Pepsi was known for its all-out advertising campaign — and nothing was more all-out than its promise of the prize of a Harrier fighter jet to anyone who amassed 7-million Pepsi points. This docuseries tells the story of what happened when 20-year old John Leonard decided to take Pepsi up on its challenge and how his attempt to collect his prize took him all the way to court to fight the mega-corporation and make it deliver on its promise.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 4 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
SPIRITED
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team up for this festive season musical comedy adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol that’s overstuffed and rough around the edges but not without an occasional snicker-inducing setpiece or two.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for ''Spirited'.
BLOODLANDS SEASON TWO
James Nesbitt returns as DCI Tom Brannik, the Northern Ireland cop with a troubled past, in the second season of this dark and moody police procedural that will have to work hard to demonstrate that it has enough twists to offer after its large reveal at the end of season one. Brannik is drawn back into the murky world of his and Northern Ireland’s messy past when the investigation of the murder of his accountant proves to be a lot more complicated than he would like.
Where to stream it: Britbox
How much time you’ll need to binge it: A few hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Bloodlands season two'.