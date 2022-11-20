‘Tali’s Joburg Diary’ & ‘The Wonder’: Five things to stream right now

TALI’S JOBURG DIARY

Things aren’t going well for Cape Town’s favourite kugel and her bumbling family so she’s forced to return to the City of Gold in this third series of the popular local mockumentary. There she finds that planning a wedding and having a baby aren’t as challenging as dealing with Joburg elite-school politics and moving back in with your parents. New episodes added weekly.

Where to stream it: Showmax

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 30 minutes