Got 10 minutes? Upgrade and get your next iPhone on the same day

One of life's simple pleasures is being able to take a 10-minute break to do what needs to be done, whether it be indulging in quick retail therapy or running an important errand.

Thanks to iStore, one of the things you can do in that time is upgrade to your next iPhone. What used to be a tedious task is now a quick and easy online process done from anywhere or any time.

All you have to do is log on to the iStore website and start your application. All the quality checks are done instantly, so this means you can get a verdict on the contract upgrade before you know it. You will also have the option to add accessories to go with your new iPhone ahead of checking out.

Your brand new iPhone can be collected on the same day in store, or you can get it delivered to your doorstep within 48 hours.

Life admin may not be on top of your priority list, but the ease of upgrading and the amount of time you will save by not going into a store and waiting in a queue, makes this a no-brainer.

iStore is home to all things iPhone, and now brings the easiest and most convenient way to upgrade your phone. The service is exclusive to Vodacom upgrade customers via iStore.

