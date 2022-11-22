Lifestyle

Got 10 minutes? Upgrade and get your next iPhone on the same day

If you’re a Vodacom customer, you can upgrade your contract online and get your new iPhone in store or delivered within 48 hours

22 November 2022 - 14:36
Sponsored
Get your Vodacom iPhone upgrade in an instant with iStore.
Get your Vodacom iPhone upgrade in an instant with iStore.
Image: Supplied

One of life's simple pleasures is being able to take a 10-minute break to do what needs to be done, whether it be indulging in quick retail therapy or running an important errand. 

Thanks to iStore, one of the things you can do in that time is upgrade to your next iPhone. What used to be a tedious task is now a quick and easy online process done from anywhere or any time.   

All you have to do is log on to the iStore website and start your application. All the quality checks are done instantly, so this means you can get a verdict on the contract upgrade before you know it. You will also have the option to add accessories to go with your new iPhone ahead of checking out.

Your brand new iPhone can be collected on the same day in store, or you can get it delivered to your doorstep within 48 hours. 

Life admin may not be on top of your priority list, but the ease of upgrading and the amount of time you will save by not going into a store and waiting in a queue, makes this a no-brainer.

iStore is home to all things iPhone, and now brings the easiest and most convenient way to upgrade your phone. The service is exclusive to Vodacom upgrade customers via iStore.

Click here for more information.

ALSO READ:

It's '10 to iPhone': Upgrade your Vodacom contract in an instant with iStore

SPONSORED | Login to the iStore website, follow six simple application steps and get your iPhone the same day or delivered to your doorstep within ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Why iStore is the best place to upgrade to the new iPhone 14

SPONSORED | SA’s Apple Premium Reseller offers great deals, free benefits, and different ways to upgrade to a new iPhone
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Six reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

SPONSORED | iPhone users can enjoy the benefit of upgrading their smartphone in store every year, free iCare Plus warranty and technical support from ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I’m learning to have space for grace and forgiveness’, says Katlego Maboe Lifestyle
  2. Queen brooches, sparkly tiaras: inside the state banquet held for Ramaphosa Lifestyle
  3. Ronaldo, Beckham: Unforgettable hairstyles in soccer history The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. LV ad helps push Ronaldo past 500-million followers mark on Insta Lifestyle
  5. DStv’s loaded One2Fibre package will keep the whole family entertained with the ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference