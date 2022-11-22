PIC | First image of Jay Leno emerges after he was burnt in car fire
Former late night TV host suffered burns to his left side after his car burst into flames
The first image of US comedian and former talk show host Jay Leno has emerged since he suffered burns when one of his cars burst into flames in Los Angeles earlier this month.
The former The Tonight Show host was taken to Grossman Burn Centre on November 12 after the left side of his face was burnt. His eye and ear were not severely damaged but his left arm appeared injured.
Leno confirmed the news to Variety at the time: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
The website Deadline confirmed the petrol fire.
On Monday US outlet NBC News shared an image of a badly injured but smiling Leno leaving the centre after a 10-day stay to treat his burns.
Jay Leno says goodbye to staff at the Grossman Burn Center after wrapping up a 10-day stay treating his injuries from a car fire earlier this month.— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2022
📷 Grossman Burn Centerhttps://t.co/x7y2VZKglR pic.twitter.com/bT6mRDczmt
The caption explains that Leno was bidding farewell to staff.
NBC quoted Dr Leonard Grossman: “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”
Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late night TV hosts, attracting about 4.8-million viewers to his five nights-a-week show.
In 2009, he left the show and began his own CNBC series called Jay Leno's Garage in 2015 and started hosting the You Bet Your Life revival in 2021.
— Additional reporting by Reuters