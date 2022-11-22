PIC | First image of Jay Leno emerges after he was burnt in car fire

The first image of US comedian and former talk show host Jay Leno has emerged since he suffered burns when one of his cars burst into flames in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The former The Tonight Show host was taken to Grossman Burn Centre on November 12 after the left side of his face was burnt. His eye and ear were not severely damaged but his left arm appeared injured.

Leno confirmed the news to Variety at the time: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The website Deadline confirmed the petrol fire.

On Monday US outlet NBC News shared an image of a badly injured but smiling Leno leaving the centre after a 10-day stay to treat his burns.