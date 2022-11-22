The kitchen staff at Buckingham Palace are hard at work preparing for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with King Charles III.
The South African leader’s historic visit to the UK officially kicked off on Tuesday and is aimed at strengthening ties and securing investments.
The president is there at the invitation of the king, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. He will be the first head of state to be hosted by the new monarch.
Ramaphosa was initially invited by the queen before her death.
The president began his morning with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, who will escort him to the ceremonial welcome, the Horse Guards Parade.
What’s on the menu for Ramaphosa’s meeting with King Charles
President is the first world leader to be hosted by the British monarch
Image: GCIS
There he will be welcomed by Queen Consort Camilla at the Royal Pavilion before meeting the new king and heading to Buckingham Palace, where a state banquet will be held in the evening to welcome the South African statesman and his contingent.
There was a flurry of activity on the royal family’s social media pages showcasing the preparations.
In one video posted on Twitter, Buckingham Palace kitchen staff were seen preparing fresh veggies and sweet treats ahead of the occasion. One was a recreation of South Africa’s national flower, the protea, which will be presented at a state banquet alongside petit fours and coffee.
In another video, South African flags could be seen adorning the path to the palace together with the British flag.
A second video showed staff at the Royal Mews preparing the horses for “their starring role” in the state visit carriage procession.
Ramaphosa is also expected to meet UK prime minister Rishi Sunak during the two-day visit.
