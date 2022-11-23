A 200MP camera in a smartphone? Xiaomi 12T series is mega in every way
The revolutionary camera systems of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are designed to bring out the best photographer in you
Xiaomi's new 12T series has landed in SA just in time for you to use these premium smartphones' epic cameras to capture all those magical Ke Dezemba holiday moments with family and friends.
Comprising the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T pro, there's good reason why the brand has dubbed the 12T series as being “flagship” devices: from their superior camera systems to their hyper-fast charging capabilities, these smartphones are mega in every way.
A 200MP camera in a smartphone?
The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro's mega camera systems have been designed to take your content creation skills to the next level.
The Xiaomi 12T has an impressive rear triple camera comprising a main 108MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. Flip it over and there's a 20MP in-display selfie camera on the front.
Three major benefits of the Xiaomi 12T Pro's hi-tech 200MP camera setup are unprecedented image clarity, excellent capabilities in low-light conditions and quick focus
The Xiaomi 12T Pro has the same front and rear camera set-up, but there's one major difference — and it's a revolutionary one. Instead of a main 108MP wide-angle camera, it features an industry-leading 200MP one.
Backed by a combination of hardware and software features, including Xiaomi’s own advanced algorithms, the three major benefits of the Xiaomi 12T Pro's hi-tech 200MP camera set-up are unprecedented image clarity, excellent capabilities in lowlight conditions and quick focus.
Here are some of the other innovative photography and videography functions that make it a breeze to shoot crystal-clear, incredibly detailed photos and videos with the Xiaomi 12T Pro:
- Xiaomi ProFocus: Whether you're looking to highlight the character of a scene, create an editorial look or focus on a subject for dramatic effect, ProFocus helps bring out the best photographer in you. It provides various composition options to draw out key elements in any scene.
- Xiaomi ProCut: This feature not only generates different aspect ratios, but it can also identify two different people in a photo and crop the picture accurately into separate photos based on its intelligent aesthetic algorithm.
- Xiaomi Ultra Burst: This feature also allows you to take up to 30 photos a second so you can capture that perfect somersault or get a pic of everyone actually looking at the camera.
Both the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro offer the brand's Night Mode feature, so you can take bright and clean photos, even in extreme lowlight conditions. This means you'll have no more hassles getting the perfect shot when the sun is going down — or when load-shedding hits.
Long-lasting batteries and hyper-fast charging capabilities
They'll be no more checking the load-shedding schedule or searching for a random power outlet when you’re out painting the town red with the devices in the Xiaomi 12T series. Their long-lasting batteries allow you to enjoy up to 13.5 hours of screen time and, thanks to their 120W Hypercharge capabilities, all you need is 19 minutes to charge them up.
Mega content viewing
The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are equipped with a 120Hz CrystalRes Amoled display, giving you smoother motion and transitions. You'll get a mega viewing experience with 1220p resolution and more than 68-billion colours.
This screen has been perfectly designed to balance clarity, colour details and power efficiency. AdaptiveSync display helps to maximise battery life by allowing the automatic adjustment of refresh rates based on content, while Adaptive True Display ensures vivid colours and high contrast.
Next level performance
The Xiaomi 12T series offers industry-leading technology and the Xiaomi 12T Pro is among the first devices to feature the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which offers ground-breaking innovations in AI, photography, gaming and connectivity. This ensures the device is fast and intelligent, ensuring you'll enjoy peak performance.
The Xiaomi 12T is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chip set, which offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency with CPU and GPU performance boosts and better power efficiency.
Get the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro now
Having launched just in time for the holiday season, the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro would make a great gift for you, your friends or loved ones.
They're available in a choice of blue or black, at the recommended retail price of R13,999 for the Xiaomi 12T (8GB RAM and 256GB ROM) and R16,999 for the 12T Pro (12GB RAM and 256GB ROM).
This article was paid for by Xiaomi SA.