Queen brooches, sparkly tiaras: inside the state banquet held for Ramaphosa

23 November 2022 - 10:23
The Princess of Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in London during the state visit to the UK by the South African leader.
Image: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

It was a grand affair at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening as King Charles III hosted a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The South African leader’s visit to the UK kicked off on Tuesday and is aimed at strengthening ties and securing investments.

The president is visiting at the invitation of the king, who ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. Ramaphosa is the first head of state hosted by the new monarch.

He was initially invited by the queen before her death.

On Tuesday the royal family's Twitter page was abuzz with teasers of the night ahead, with the palace's kitchen staff seen hard at work preparing for the regal affair.

Images shared later showed the King and Queen Consort Camilla dressed up to the nines with Ramaphosa before the banquet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were also in their royal best in honour of the occasion.

Catherine, Camilla and the Countess of Wessex, Sophie, were pictured in crown jewels and all wore brooches featuring an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Catherine stunned attendees in a glittering white gown and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara adorning her head. According to Daily Mail, the sparkling piece once belonged to Princess Diana and was bequeathed to Elizabeth by Queen Mary.

Camilla wore the late queen's George VI sapphire tiara, which matched her royal blue gown.

See pictures and videos below.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Lover's Knot Tiara) arrives at Buckingham Palace to attend a state banquet.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Lover's Knot Tiara) arrive at Buckingham Palace.
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrive at Buckingham Palace.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
King Charles III formally welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace. At his side is Camilla Parker Bowles, queen consort.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
The gifts to the UK royals by Thabo and Zanele Mbeki during their visit in 2001.
Image: Amanda Khoza

