Queen brooches, sparkly tiaras: inside the state banquet held for Ramaphosa
Image: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters
It was a grand affair at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening as King Charles III hosted a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The South African leader’s visit to the UK kicked off on Tuesday and is aimed at strengthening ties and securing investments.
The president is visiting at the invitation of the king, who ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. Ramaphosa is the first head of state hosted by the new monarch.
He was initially invited by the queen before her death.
On Tuesday the royal family's Twitter page was abuzz with teasers of the night ahead, with the palace's kitchen staff seen hard at work preparing for the regal affair.
Images shared later showed the King and Queen Consort Camilla dressed up to the nines with Ramaphosa before the banquet.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
Image: Amanda Khoza
