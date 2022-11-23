The album also captured moments of the visit by King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and their daughters, princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, in Cape Town. A black and white photograph of Elizabeth speaking in the garden of Government House was also on display.
Ramaphosa admires iconic Madiba photo, shares laugh with King Charles
Image: GCIS.
The photograph of former president Nelson Mandela with Queen Elizabeth II caught President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attention in the Pictures Gallery in Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday.
This is not to say he was not taken by the other items in the South African Royal Collection laid neatly out on three tables where he made his stop The tables displayed gifts from former heads of state including Madiba and Thabo Mbeki and from visits to South Africa by British royals.
While he strolled with members of the British royal family, led by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, around the room with golden statues and mega-size paintings of portraits of kings and queens, Ramaphosa lifted the information sheet on the table. After reading it, he gently lifted the iconic photograph.
“I love this. Look at this lovely picture, ” he could be heard saying.
Earlier, when Ramaphosa entered the gallery for a guided tour, he was ushered to view the royal family’s album of their visit to South Africa in 1947.
Image: Amanda Khoza
The album also captured moments of the visit by King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and their daughters, princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, in Cape Town. A black and white photograph of Elizabeth speaking in the garden of Government House was also on display.
Ramaphosa viewed a pot cover made from telephone wire (imbenge) gifted by Mbeki during his state visit in 2001.
He was shown a traditional themed chess set gifted to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1996 by Madiba.
King Charles could be heard saying “this one is special” when he showed it to Ramaphosa.
The two leaders shared light moments, with Ramaphosa laughing with the king.
Ramaphosa’s delegation, which included ministers Naledi Pandor, Ebrahim Patel, Blade Nzimande, Joe Phaahla and director-general Phindile Baleni, were guided by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine.
The viewing lasted about 30 minutes before the delegation made its way to the Palace of Westminster where Ramaphosa addressed MPs at a joint parliamentary sitting.
