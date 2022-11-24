Get 40% off some of Huawei's best-selling gadgets this Black Friday

Whether you plan on treating yourself or gifting someone else, get ready to shop till you drop this Black Friday when Huawei will be hosting a Red Bag sale* with incredible discounts of up to 40% on some of its latest smartphones and laptops.

Want to see what's on offer? Simply click on over to the Huawei online store or pop into selected retailers including MTN, Cell C, Vodacom and Telkom.

Get great savings on selected smartphones

If you've been longing to get your hands on a premium smartphone that offers loads of hi-tech features, Black Friday's the time to score a fantastic deal on one of Huawei's cutting-edge devices.

The Huawei nova 9 and Huawei nova 9SE are brilliant choices if you're looking for impressive camera qualities and an overall exceptional user experience.

With the stylish Huawei nova 8i, you can say goodbye to low battery alerts — you can fully charge it in a mere 38 minutes — while the Huawei nova Y70 has innovative audio features, making it a must for music lovers.

Bag a laptop for a bargain

Huawei offers an array of excellent laptops. If you're looking for one that's equally good for business and pleasure, check out the Huawei MateBook D15.

The Huawei MateBook D15 comes with a 15″ full HD antiglare display that'll provide you with an immersive cinematic experience when you're streaming shows and movies. From a work perspective, it delivers fast performance and exceptional multitasking capabilities thanks to it's Multi-Screen Collaboration feature.