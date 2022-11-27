WTF is Going On?
I’m swiping left on Tinder fishermen posting pics of their latest catch
All those men with profile pics featuring creatures they've hooked have nothing on Andy, who caught a 30kg goldfish in France
27 November 2022 - 00:02
A friend started a WhatsApp group to share pictures of the many guys on Tinder with their catches ... of the fishy variety. I was amazed to see the number of gentlemen who believed a picture of themselves posing with a fish in hand was going to instantly light a fire in the prospective swiper’s loins and result in a match, or whatever it’s called on Tinder. That is, until I saw a chap who caught a goldfish this week...
