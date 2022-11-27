I am stuck with the art plebs down below but sneak into the dinner to arrange a snap of British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who is there as gala co-host along with exhibition chief curator Koyo Kouoh and media personality and businesswoman Carol Bouwer.
Back downstairs I catch up with Zanele Muholi, the visual artist whose searing photographic portraits are feted the world over.
“I think it’s fresh — the best exhibition they’ve had since the opening,” is Zanele’s opinion of the exhibition, which features more than 200 works.
Next I say hello to Carla Antoni, wife of Cape Town starchitect Stefan Antoni, who was responsible for designing that Nettleton Road pad where the Netflix party was held.
I also catch up with major German boxing promoter Wilfried Sauerland and his wife, Jochi, who spend a lot of their time in the Mother City and hang out with one of my new Arena colleagues, Celeste Khumalo, who many will recognise as a film and TV actress and influencer and who these days is also the manager of luxury partnerships for the company that publishes this newspaper.
In the corner of my eye I think I also spot Carol but don’t have a chance to catch up with the luxury handbag purveyor and philanthropist.
And strangely, when I receive the museum’s official press release and view its official imagery, there are no longer any mentions of her involvement nor images to confirm she was there at all.
Hmmmm …
IN PICS | Groovin’ with the high fashion set
I’ve been to just about every South African Style Awards, but I never dreamt I’d snag the chance to put that chic Franz Grabe flower trophy on my mantlepiece
Image: Masi Losi
It’s the ultimate “I’ve arrived” moment — a glittering nod to those dapper folk who have made their mark in their chosen fields.
And while I’ve been to just about every South African Style Awards — even wearing the judge’s hat for a few — I never dreamt I’d snag the chance to put that chic Franz Grabe flower trophy on my mantlepiece.
However, this week I cracked that exclusive social cache club when I joined 14 of my peers as recipients for the South African Style Awards 2022/2023, sponsored by paint company Plascon.
That was Wednesday evening in an unlikely venue — a parking lot at a Joburg shopping centre — for a snug winners’ dinner as a prelude to the actual awards, which take place early next year.
But when the mall is the swish Hyde Park Corner in Joburg and the location the Zebra Square Gallery (home to snazzy wheels from the classic car to the supercar), it’s not too shabby.
Picking up a flute of prosecco from Valdo, the sparkling wine from the north of Italy, I greet Jill Grogor, the brains behind the awards, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
Up comes a vision in monotone, her black-and-white ensemble finished off with a white wide-brimmed hat.
“Channelling Diahann Carroll?” I ask actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, who is chuffed to be likened to the Hollywood screen goddess.
Nambitha, who on the night is named the most stylish performing artist in film/TV, introduces me to her friend, Babalwa Mtshiselwa, the award-winning international film and TV hair and makeup artist who most recently worked on the Viola Davis vehicle The Woman King.
Image: Masi Losi
Then it’s hello to Rosette Ncwana (crowned most stylish model), cute TV personality Kim Jayde, who wins for most innovative style, and Refilwe Modiselle, who is recognised for her activism work by landing the most stylish changemaker award.
On to greeting Alan Ford, the TV producer who comperes the night, who in turn introduces me to two blokes whose patisserie, Just Teddy, is a favourite among the Hyde Park set. That’s Jeff and Teddy Zaki, who are later announced most stylish business personalities.
I clink glasses with Galaletsang Tshungu (the next big thing recipient, better known to gazillions of tiktokers as Halle Robinson, and who sweetly brings along her mom as her date) and catch up with my bestie, Lerato Kganyago, the radio and TV personality who is recognised for her business savvy with enterprises like her Flutter beauty and sanitary pad range with the achievement in business gong.
And what a feat of a feast — with the centre’s Olive & Plates restaurant having converted a parking bay in the garage into a kitchen from where we are served meze platter starters.
Mains come in the form of a deconstructed beef wellington featuring a melt-in-your-mouth fillet on a bed of baby spinach and creamy mushroom sauce topped with a pastry hat and veggies.
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi
In between tucking into our meal, Alan roams around with a mic to introduce all us winners.
Others include TV veteran Leanne Manas, seated across from me with her husband, Marc Menelaou, who rightfully takes home the media personality award, and Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, who are named most stylish couple.
Meanwhile, seated on my left is Boity Thulo, who turned up in a gown by designer Otiz Seflo, and who, when recognised as most stylish performing artist, admits that winning a South African Style Award is something she has been “manifesting for the past six years”.
Boity’s words resonate with me when I am named most stylish designer for my work with my label, Fundudzi, which I started way back in 2004.
Amusement comes thanks to social media influencer Lebo George Molaolwa, also known as Lebo Molax, who shows off his signature strut when he joins Halle in being recognised as the next big thing. And a standing ovation ensues when music legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse is named style icon.
Rewind to last Saturday in Cape Town, when I find myself hanging out with local Netflix stars in a R175m mansion on the Atlantic seaboard before shimmying with the arty set in a world-famous museum.
First, that sprawling multistorey mansion in Nettleton Road for an exclusive party (meaning no other media except moi) with folk appearing in the streaming service’s local originals Blood & Water, How to Ruin Christmas and Young, Famous & African.
I am greeted by Marang Setshwaelo, the Netflix Sub-Saharan Africa publicity director, who leads me up in a private lift to the house’s entertaining deck, where it feels as though I’ve stepped onto the set of big-budget TV production.
“Hello dear,” waves Rami Chuene, the actress who stars in that festive season romp which returns for a third iteration on December 9.
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Netflix
Entertaining his fellow actors with his dance moves near the infinity pool is Rami’s co-star, Sandile Mahlangu, who becomes a dad in the comedy this time around, hence the title, How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower.
On to saying hello to Connie Ferguson, who tells me she is “there as producer” of the second series of Kings of Jo’burg, the drama series which originally starred her husband and business partner, Shona Ferguson, who passed away in July last year.
Meanwhile, tucking into the Saldanha Bay oysters served with gooseberry and olive oil dressing that waiters offer is one of the Kings actors, Thembi Seete.
I nibble on a braised beef short rib croquette and gobble quite a few of the lamb shoulder and tomato pizzettes while other dishes include mozzarella and jalapeño-stuffed zucchini flowers and delicious bowls of miso barbecue salmon with buckwheat noodles.
I have to slip out because my other engagement beckons — a fundraiser at the Zeitz MOCAA in the V&A Waterfront’s Silo precinct.
This was a bash split between those who coughed up the price of a Gucci bag to attend a gala dinner upstairs or those who parted with the cost of a luxury belt to party downstairs and view the museum’s new exhibition, When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting.
Image: MICHAEL WALKER
