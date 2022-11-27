Movies

‘Nanny’ is not your average film about an African immigrant in the US

Director Nikyatu Jusu and actress Anna Diop on the rare opportunity of depicting an immigrant’s experience using horror and African folklore

With Nanny, a film about an African woman who works as one in New York, writer-director Nikyatu Jusu has put forward a new narrative for the well-known immigrant story. Only this time she’s placed the subject at the centre of the story and infused it with elements of horror and African folklore...