Movies
‘Nanny’ is not your average film about an African immigrant in the US
Director Nikyatu Jusu and actress Anna Diop on the rare opportunity of depicting an immigrant’s experience using horror and African folklore
27 November 2022 - 00:00
With Nanny, a film about an African woman who works as one in New York, writer-director Nikyatu Jusu has put forward a new narrative for the well-known immigrant story. Only this time she’s placed the subject at the centre of the story and infused it with elements of horror and African folklore...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.