Lifestyle

Movies

‘Nanny’ is not your average film about an African immigrant in the US

Director Nikyatu Jusu and actress Anna Diop on the rare opportunity of depicting an immigrant’s experience using horror and African folklore

27 November 2022 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

With Nanny, a film about an African woman who works as one in New York, writer-director Nikyatu Jusu has put forward a new narrative for the well-known immigrant story. Only this time she’s placed the subject at the centre of the story and infused it with elements of horror and African folklore...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m learning to have space for grace and forgiveness’, says Katlego Maboe Lifestyle
  2. Land of the striped horse: why Mount Zebra National Park is worth the drive Travel
  3. Adidas investigates misconduct allegations against Kanye West Lifestyle
  4. Queen brooches, sparkly tiaras: inside the state banquet held for Ramaphosa Lifestyle
  5. Get 40% off some of Huawei's best-selling gadgets this Black Friday Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK