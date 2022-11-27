Humour

Petty officer Ngcobo reporting for duty

I unashamedly give myself a 9.5 out of 10 on the pettiness scale

My favourite part of the recent marital drama involving Matthew Booth and his estranged wife, Sonia, is the Tupperware Wars. I live for such moments. In case you missed it, Sonia drove to Booth’s paramour’s house to collect the Tupperware container he used to deliver the infamous cheesecake he’d stayed up preparing for her the night before. Let’s ignore that after so many years of marriage Matthew should have known better...