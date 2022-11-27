Humour
Petty officer Ngcobo reporting for duty
I unashamedly give myself a 9.5 out of 10 on the pettiness scale
27 November 2022 - 00:01
My favourite part of the recent marital drama involving Matthew Booth and his estranged wife, Sonia, is the Tupperware Wars. I live for such moments. In case you missed it, Sonia drove to Booth’s paramour’s house to collect the Tupperware container he used to deliver the infamous cheesecake he’d stayed up preparing for her the night before. Let’s ignore that after so many years of marriage Matthew should have known better...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.