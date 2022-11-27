Bite-sized Reviews
‘The Fury’ & ‘Wednesday Addams’: Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge-watch this weekend
THE FURY
South African director Tim Greene takes the fight against gender-based violence online in this thriller about a young woman who seeks to avenge the death of her sister, who committed suicide after she was raped. Fuelled by righteous rage and aided by the internet she kidnaps her sister’s attacker and live-streams his torment online, offering his eventual fate into the hands of the watching virtual community.
Where to stream it: Prime Video
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 100 minutes
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Fury'.
THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK
David Chase returns to the world of his legendary creation The Sopranos in this origins tale of the 1960s New Jersey mafia-enveloped boyhood of Tony Soprano. Starring the late actor James Gandolfini’s son Michael as the young Tony and featuring appearances by younger versions of many of the beloved stars of the show, it offers nostalgia and solid period-crime drama thrills and intrigue for fans.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Many Saints of Newark'.
THE SWIMMERS
A slightly overlong but moving dramatic adaptation of the incredible true story of the journey made by two teenage refugees from war-torn Syria to the swimming pool of the 2016 Rio Olympics. It offers a testament to hope in the face of tragedy and the resilience of the human spirit.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Swimmers'.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL: FILTHY RICH
The filmmakers behind the harrowing 2020 docuseries about the evil crimes and manipulations of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein turn their lens towards his accomplice — millionaire heiress and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. This four-part investigation offers a chilling examination of how her wealth, privilege and status helped her to aid Epstein in his nefarious predatory activities for decades.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 4 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich'.
WEDNESDAY ADDAMS
Tim Burton brings his distinctive gothic humour to the world of cartoonist Charles Addams’ much loved creations in this mix of school mystery and supernatural thrills. Jenna Ortega stars as Addams family daughter Wednesday who, when she’s packed off to the Nevermore Academy, finds herself embroiled in a dark mystery her parents battled to solve 25 years earlier when they were pupils at the school.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Wednesday Addams'.