‘The Fury’ & ‘Wednesday Addams’: Five things to stream right now

THE FURY

South African director Tim Greene takes the fight against gender-based violence online in this thriller about a young woman who seeks to avenge the death of her sister, who committed suicide after she was raped. Fuelled by righteous rage and aided by the internet she kidnaps her sister’s attacker and live-streams his torment online, offering his eventual fate into the hands of the watching virtual community.

Where to stream it: Prime Video

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 100 minutes