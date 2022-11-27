Motoring Review

The GR86 continues Toyota’s compact sports car heritage

When the Toyota GT86 first came to market in 2012, many enthusiasts lambasted it for not having enough combustive muscle and wrote it off as a credible performance car. These individuals would instead spend their hard-earned dough on any number of turbocharged hatchbacks that offered considerably more power and newton for the money: a phenomenon I always found strange because doing so meant foregoing one of the best driving experiences you could have this side of a Porsche Cayman. ..