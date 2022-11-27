Music

Two upcoming gigs to get you into the Dezemba spirit

The Bassline Summer and Hugh Masekela Heritage festivals kick off the party season on December 3 and 4

December is on us and that means plenty of end-of-year live music for fans looking to dance off the troubles of what’s been, for many, one hell of a year. From youthful hip-shakers to modern jazz masters, these two gigs next weekend offer opportunities for everyone to get into the Dezemba spirit and shake the 2022 blues away. ..