Lifestyle

No satellite dish needed: DStv uncaps your streaming potential for R699 p/m

Stream to your heart’s content with a One2Fibre package including uncapped fibre internet, a DStv Streama TV box and a DStv Compact subscription

09 December 2022 - 08:30
Sponsored
The DStv Streama turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, allowing you to conveniently access your favourite DStv channels and streaming services in one place.
The DStv Streama turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, allowing you to conveniently access your favourite DStv channels and streaming services in one place.
Image: 123RF/fizkes

The average internet user spends about 90 minutes a day streaming content. That’s two minutes more than they did last year, with a corresponding decrease of six minutes a day spent watching traditional linear TV. 

This comes at a time when there’s more content to view across different apps and services than ever before — and for different purposes. You may keep up with real-time broadcasts of international shows from other time zones or watch your favourite sports via DStv, all while streaming the hottest local and international content on Showmax. You can also get your daily dose of superhero action on Disney+ and stay at the cutting edge of the global content conversation with Netflix and Prime Video.

More than ever, we’re spoilt for choice — but too many options can also be a bad thing. Whether you’re binging, streaming or have something playing in the background, the amount of content available is staggering and it can be difficult to switch between platforms or devices to access it. 

That’s why more and more people are realising that the best way to stay on top of all their content needs is to keep their favourite channels and platforms in one place. How? By adding a streaming box to their TV. In fact, the number of global internet users who own one of these gadgets has increased by 7.6% over the past year.

The great thing about a streaming box is that it makes any compatible TV a smart TV. That said, the TV box needs to be easy to set up, simple to use and able to run all the apps you need to meet your streaming demands — and that’s where the DStv Streama comes in.

The DStv Streama centralises access to DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, SuperSport and People’s Weather, making it easier for you to explore the wealth of content that’s out there. 

Unlike before, you also don’t need a traditional satellite dish to enjoy DStv’s incredible content if you’ve got a DStv Streama

Unlike before, you also don’t need a traditional satellite dish to enjoy DStv’s incredible content if you’ve got a DStv Streama. What you will need, though, is a decent and stable internet connection to ensure that you don’t “suffer from the buffer” or have to halt your binge at a pivotal moment.  

Not all connections are created equal, so it makes sense to buy a streaming box and a fibre internet connection as a package — and DStv has out-thought its biggest competitors in SA by offering just that. 

DStv Internet offers a One2Fibre package that includes an uncapped fibre connection, a DStv Streama and a DStv Compact subscription, giving you access to 121 channels of local series, movies, cartoons and sports. Best of all, it’s priced at just R699 a month on a 24-month contract.

And because DStv is all about helping to make your life more convenient, there’s an option to include the additional subscription costs of Netflix, Disney+, Showmax and Prime Video and pay for them as part of one monthly DStv bill. 

For more information, visit the DStv website.

This article was paid for by DStv.

*The availability of DStv Internet's One2Fibre package will depend on fibre coverage in prospective customers’ areas.

ALSO READ:

Don't settle for second best: how to get in on DStv's 4K World Cup action

SPONSORED | Enhance your enjoyment of the Fifa World Cup by watching or streaming each and every match in ultra-high definition 4K quality with ...
Business Times
1 week ago

DStv’s loaded One2Fibre package will keep the whole family entertained with the best global shows

SPONSORED | This deal includes DStv Internet fibre connection, a DStv Streama device and the 121-channel DStv Compact package at just R699 a month on ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Catch the Fifa World Cup in epic 4K quality with DStv SuperSport

SPONSORED | SuperSport’s unrivalled coverage of all 64 matches and DStv’s ultra-high definition 4K quality promises to be a winning combination for ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Save big by bundling your DStv package with uncapped fibre internet

SPONSORED | Get more value, more streaming and more entertainment with DStv Internet via fibre deals. Here's how to get connected
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. KFC hits Durban's bunny chow with a zinger Food
  2. Unathi, Keke, Elsa: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | See how Miss SA will fly Africa’s flags high at Miss Universe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Looking for festive season inspiration? The Eastern Cape is full of opportunity Travel
  5. WATCH | Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...