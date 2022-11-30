No satellite dish needed: DStv uncaps your streaming potential for R699 p/m

The average internet user spends about 90 minutes a day streaming content. That’s two minutes more than they did last year, with a corresponding decrease of six minutes a day spent watching traditional linear TV.

This comes at a time when there’s more content to view across different apps and services than ever before — and for different purposes. You may keep up with real-time broadcasts of international shows from other time zones or watch your favourite sports via DStv, all while streaming the hottest local and international content on Showmax. You can also get your daily dose of superhero action on Disney+ and stay at the cutting edge of the global content conversation with Netflix and Prime Video.

More than ever, we’re spoilt for choice — but too many options can also be a bad thing. Whether you’re binging, streaming or have something playing in the background, the amount of content available is staggering and it can be difficult to switch between platforms or devices to access it.

That’s why more and more people are realising that the best way to stay on top of all their content needs is to keep their favourite channels and platforms in one place. How? By adding a streaming box to their TV. In fact, the number of global internet users who own one of these gadgets has increased by 7.6% over the past year.

The great thing about a streaming box is that it makes any compatible TV a smart TV. That said, the TV box needs to be easy to set up, simple to use and able to run all the apps you need to meet your streaming demands — and that’s where the DStv Streama comes in.

The DStv Streama centralises access to DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, SuperSport and People’s Weather, making it easier for you to explore the wealth of content that’s out there.