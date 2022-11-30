Pernod Ricard’s Phakamisa iSpirit campaign boosts SA artisans for second year

One year ago, Pernod Ricard SA, part of leading worldwide producer of wines and spirits Pernod Ricard group, kicked off their successful festive season campaign, Phakamisa iSpirit.

The first year of the campaign saw R38m injected into the local economy and part of it was used to help upskill local artisans — particularly furniture makers. Building on that success, in 2022 Pernod Ricard will be investing a further R29.7m into the campaign.

“A few years ago, we took the bold decision to reroute the festive season budget, traditionally spent on imports, into the local economy instead,” says Gregory Leymarie, CEO of Pernod Ricard SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, “Thus, Phakamisa iSpirit was born. We are so proud of the impact it has had so far that we have decided to further strengthen our commitment.”

By joining forces with the Gauteng department of economic development and Furntech, Phakamisa iSpirit supports local artisans by providing each participant with Seta-accredited training covering carpentry, business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting. Through Furntech, the craftspeople are also able to hone their skills and gain access to the organisation’s considerable pool of resources and tools.

Building local businesses

In 2021, Phakamisa iSpirit helped empower two of SA’s local furniture makers to develop their skills and begin their own businesses. Hosea Matlou and Sandile Tsulo’s businesses continue to grow. In 2022, the number has grown from two furniture makers to eight, three of whom are women. Pernod Ricard recognises that women are vital in any effort to improve lives in SA.