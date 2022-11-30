Pernod Ricard’s Phakamisa iSpirit campaign boosts SA artisans for second year
The 2022 campaign has raised R29.7m; part of it will be used to support local artisans by providing participants with Seta-accredited training covering carpentry, business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting
One year ago, Pernod Ricard SA, part of leading worldwide producer of wines and spirits Pernod Ricard group, kicked off their successful festive season campaign, Phakamisa iSpirit.
The first year of the campaign saw R38m injected into the local economy and part of it was used to help upskill local artisans — particularly furniture makers. Building on that success, in 2022 Pernod Ricard will be investing a further R29.7m into the campaign.
“A few years ago, we took the bold decision to reroute the festive season budget, traditionally spent on imports, into the local economy instead,” says Gregory Leymarie, CEO of Pernod Ricard SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, “Thus, Phakamisa iSpirit was born. We are so proud of the impact it has had so far that we have decided to further strengthen our commitment.”
By joining forces with the Gauteng department of economic development and Furntech, Phakamisa iSpirit supports local artisans by providing each participant with Seta-accredited training covering carpentry, business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting. Through Furntech, the craftspeople are also able to hone their skills and gain access to the organisation’s considerable pool of resources and tools.
Building local businesses
In 2021, Phakamisa iSpirit helped empower two of SA’s local furniture makers to develop their skills and begin their own businesses. Hosea Matlou and Sandile Tsulo’s businesses continue to grow. In 2022, the number has grown from two furniture makers to eight, three of whom are women. Pernod Ricard recognises that women are vital in any effort to improve lives in SA.
“These talented women have managed to shine in a male-dominated space. It was our duty to give them a platform where they could develop their skills and eventually show the world what we see in them,” says Leymarie.
You can help, too
South Africans can help by purchasing a bottle from one of the participating brands, which include Ballantine’s Finest, Absolut Vodka, Beefeater London Dry Gin and Chivas Regal 12 Year Old — each with distinct packaging. A total of R5 from every bottle sold will go towards uplifting local furniture makers. To date, more than R2m generated through the campaign has helped these craftspeople, and by the end of 2023, the campaign aims to have thirty furniture makers enrolled in the initiative.
“Pernod Ricard’s purpose is to create conditions for sustainable growth — the kind that respects the environment and communities and is profitable for all stakeholders: employees, shareholders, customers, consumers and citizens,” says Leymarie. “We are also the ambassadors of conviviality and try to spread that in everything we do. Phakamisa iSpirit, and the many arms it has grown since its inception, encapsulates that. Hopefully, it does for the rest of SA, too.”
Visit www.i-spirit.co.za to learn more about the Phakamisa iSpirit festive gifting campaign.
This article was paid for by Pernod Ricard.