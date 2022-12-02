Busy week for the Sussexes as ‘Harry & Meghan’, Invictus Games trailers drop

It's been a busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, as a number of announcements were made about upcoming projects the duo are working on.
On Thursday, streaming giant Netflix released the first trailer for the couple's highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan, which gives viewers intimate insight into their private life.
The 59-second clip features loved-up snaps from moments in the couple's lives, including their wedding day and Meghan's second pregnancy.
The duke, meanwhile, can be heard saying in one instance, “no-one sees what's happening behind closed doors”, while clips of the duchess crying as well as the tense “reunion” with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, play in the background.
Harry goes on to say: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Later in the teaser, the duchess is captured saying: “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?”
While speculation is rife that the docuseries will air next week, the streaming giant is yet to confirm this, ending the teaser with “coming soon”.
It comes hot on the heels of another trailer of the upcoming Invictus Games, which the prince founded and which will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, next year.
The Invictus Games Foundation on Wednesday released a 1:15-second trailer of the games for injured veterans, which featured a surprise cameo by the duchess.
The last time Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationship with other royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it plunged the institution into its biggest crisis in recent times and the royals will be fearful of new damning revelations.
The timing of the trailer and the documentary could hardly be better for Netflix, with William and Kate in Boston and Buckingham Palace dealing with a racism row involving William's godmother.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
