Documentary Review
‘Is That Black Enough for You!?!’ is an ode to black American cinema
Like all the best documentaries about film, Elvis Mitchell’s is more than a highlights tour through history, thanks to his passion for his subject
04 December 2022 - 00:00
In the age of the Black Panther films and the subsequent much welcomed and needed opening of the doors to a profusion of expressions and explorations of black lives on screen, you might think this is a moment that’s exceptional in movie history...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.