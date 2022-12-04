Lifestyle

Not just waving penises: How a local company is changing gaming

SA's top gaming company, Free Lives is exploring ideas about gender and climate change

04 December 2022 - 00:03 By Mary Corrigall

The artist Brett Murray’s depiction of a flaccid penis went down like a lead balloon. Naturally, it didn’t help that it was attached to the president of the country at the time; all kinds of other sticky race politics came into play. Nevertheless, digging into and satirising the “power” of the penis has not been easy for visual artists to tackle. Yet, interestingly it’s in the male-dominated arena of gaming that the demystification and parodies of male genitalia and posturing are finding expression. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Explore offerings from the best three online betting sites in SA News
  2. Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor news
  3. Nasty C announces partnership with Call of Duty TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. ‘I tried my best’, says Elon Musk as Ye’s Twitter account is suspended again Lifestyle
  2. A chat with two female Rosebank restaurant stars, plus recipes Food
  3. Phala Phala blues? Take your mind off things with this buffalo stew Food
  4. Busy week for the Sussexes as ‘Harry & Meghan’, Invictus Games trailers drop Lifestyle
  5. RECIPES | Treat yourself this month end with these four yummy dishes Food

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...