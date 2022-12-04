Not just waving penises: How a local company is changing gaming

SA's top gaming company, Free Lives is exploring ideas about gender and climate change

The artist Brett Murray’s depiction of a flaccid penis went down like a lead balloon. Naturally, it didn’t help that it was attached to the president of the country at the time; all kinds of other sticky race politics came into play. Nevertheless, digging into and satirising the “power” of the penis has not been easy for visual artists to tackle. Yet, interestingly it’s in the male-dominated arena of gaming that the demystification and parodies of male genitalia and posturing are finding expression. ..