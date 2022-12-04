Star fights the ultimate enemy — age — in ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’

In a documentary series developed for National Geographic, the 'Thor' actor takes on extreme challenges beneficial to fighting the ageing process

Human beings are obsessed with the idea of beating death. The myth of the Fountain of Youth and the power of its waters to give drinkers eternal life stretches back to the writings of Herodotus in the fifth century BC, through to the Crusades-era writings of Prester John in the 11th century and the legend of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León whose quest for the fountain led him to Florida in 1513. ..