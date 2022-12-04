WTF is Going On?
Why an ’80s supermodel is crying all over the internet
Paulina Porizkova was once the envy of little girls everywhere. Oh how times have changed
04 December 2022 - 00:02
About a year ago I started watching Paulina Porizkova cry. The New York Times told me to. It was right. She cries with gusto. She cries without holding back the tears. She cries all over her Instagram feed. She cries so hard a publisher tried to stop the flood of tears by sopping up the deluge with the many pages of a book deal. She cried so hard and so well that millions of people the world over started watching her cry too. I tell you for nothing that the one thing I never, ever expected was to find myself watching Paulina Porizkova cry. I mean, she made me cry. ..
About a year ago I started watching Paulina Porizkova cry. The New York Times told me to. It was right. She cries with gusto. She cries without holding back the tears. She cries all over her Instagram feed. She cries so hard a publisher tried to stop the flood of tears by sopping up the deluge with the many pages of a book deal. She cried so hard and so well that millions of people the world over started watching her cry too. I tell you for nothing that the one thing I never, ever expected was to find myself watching Paulina Porizkova cry. I mean, she made me cry.
