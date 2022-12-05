Lifestyle

Honda Civic RS flies under the radar

05 December 2022 - 09:46
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

A decade ago R1m got you into some serious metal. Sports cars with exotic pedigree, full-sized luxury saloons and big sport-utility vehicles would have been on your radar...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots Travel
  2. Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers Travel
  3. Not just waving penises: How a local company is changing gaming Lifestyle
  4. ‘We need orchestras in every province — like the provincial rugby teams’ Lifestyle
  5. ‘I tried my best’, says Elon Musk as Ye’s Twitter account is suspended again Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge