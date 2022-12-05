A later clip from the minute-long video shows the duchess crying while saying, “I realised they're never going to protect you”.
Netflix confirms ‘Harry & Meghan’ release dates as new teaser drops
Part one will air later this week and part two a week later
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Netflix has released a second trailer for the highly-anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries as the streaming giant confirmed the release dates of the first and second parts.
Last Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer which gives viewers insight into the private life and challenges faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan.
The company at the time said the series would “share the other side of their high-profile love story” and explore “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.
On Monday, a second teaser was released before part one is aired on Thursday.
In it, Prince Harry is seen reflecting on the couple's difficulties during their time as working members of the British royal family.
“It's really hard to look back on it and go, 'What on earth happened?',” he muses.
“There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories ... it's a dirty game.”
A later clip from the minute-long video shows the duchess crying while saying, “I realised they're never going to protect you”.
Harry is heard speaking of his “terror” of history repeating itself while clips of his mother, the late Princess Diana, being hounded by photographers play in the background as well as those of his wife and sister-in-law Catherine in the same situation.
“No-one knows the full truth; we know the full truth,” he quipped.
Netflix confirmed that part one would air on December 8 and part two on December 15.
Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties two years ago and moved to California they have delivered stinging criticism of the British monarchy, including allegations of racism, which has led to a rift with the rest of the family, most notably Harry's father King Charles III and elder brother Prince William.
The last time Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationship with the other royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it plunged the institution into its biggest crisis of recent times and the royals will be fearful of new revelations.
