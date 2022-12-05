Lifestyle

Netflix confirms ‘Harry & Meghan’ release dates as new teaser drops

Part one will air later this week and part two a week later

05 December 2022 - 19:32
Prince Harry and wife Meghan.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan.
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Netflix has released a second trailer for the highly-anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries as the streaming giant confirmed the release dates of the first and second parts.

Last Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer which gives viewers insight into the private life and challenges faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan.

The company at the time said the series would “share the other side of their high-profile love story” and explore “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

On Monday, a second teaser was released before part one is aired on Thursday.

In it, Prince Harry is seen reflecting on the couple's difficulties during their time as working members of the British royal family.

“It's really hard to look back on it and go, 'What on earth happened?',” he muses.

“There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories ... it's a dirty game.”

A later clip from the minute-long video shows the duchess crying while saying, “I realised they're never going to protect you”.

Harry is heard speaking of his “terror” of history repeating itself while clips of his mother, the late Princess Diana, being hounded by photographers play in the background as well as those of his wife and sister-in-law Catherine in the same situation.

“No-one knows the full truth; we know the full truth,” he quipped.

Netflix confirmed that part one would air on December 8 and part two on December 15.

Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties two years ago and moved to California they have delivered stinging criticism of the British monarchy, including allegations of racism, which has led to a rift with the rest of the family, most notably Harry's father King Charles III and elder brother Prince William.

The last time Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationship with the other royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it plunged the institution into its biggest crisis of recent times and the royals will be fearful of new revelations.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Busy week for the Sussexes as ‘Harry & Meghan’, Invictus Games trailers drop

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the duo's highly anticipated docuseries.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Ex-UK top cop reveals ‘disgusting, very real’ threats against Duchess Meghan

Former Met cop oversaw royal protection while duke and duchess of Sussex were working royals.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Fans gush over Harry and Meghan’s ‘beautiful, personal’ farewell message to Elton John

Social media went into overdrive on Monday over the "beautiful and personal" farewell message the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots Travel
  2. Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers Travel
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Why an '80s supermodel is crying all over the internet Lifestyle
  4. Not just waving penises: How a local company is changing gaming Lifestyle
  5. ‘We need orchestras in every province — like the provincial rugby teams’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar