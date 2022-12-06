Award-winning ‘Cheers’ actress Kirstie Alley has died, aged 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, the star's family confirmed early on Tuesday morning.

The Emmy-winning star was known for her roles in the TV series Cheers and the Look Who's Talking films. She was 71.

In a statement shared on her social media pages, her children confirmed she had succumbed to cancer after a short battle.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world ... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”