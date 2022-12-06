Award-winning ‘Cheers’ actress Kirstie Alley has died, aged 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, the star's family confirmed early on Tuesday morning.
The Emmy-winning star was known for her roles in the TV series Cheers and the Look Who's Talking films. She was 71.
In a statement shared on her social media pages, her children confirmed she had succumbed to cancer after a short battle.
“To all our friends, far and wide around the world ... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
The duo went on to thank the “incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care”.
“Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they said.
Alley's breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers, which she starred in from 1987 until 1993, and for which she received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in 1991.
She won her second Emmy in 1994 for the television film David's Mother. Alley also starred alongside John Travolta in the 1989 comedy film Look Who's Talking and its two sequels.
“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress in a white dress. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
Alley starred as the title character in the sitcom Veronica's Closet from 1997 to 2000, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. She later competed on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.