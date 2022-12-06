Lifestyle

Hefty jail term for man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker in pet theft

Victim says his life has forever been changed

06 December 2022 - 11:25 By Steve Gorman
The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker has been slapped with a hefty jail term. File image.
The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker has been slapped with a hefty jail term. File image.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker during the theft of two of the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison.

As part of the no-contest plea, which is the legal equivalent to a guilty plea in California,  James Howard Jackson also admitted in court to inflicting great bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer, who survived the attack.

“The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act and provides justice for our victim,” the Los Angeles county district attorney’s office said when announcing the settlement of the case.

Other charges Jackson faced were dismissed in the plea deal, according to the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS).

Fischer attended Monday’s court hearing and, according to CNS, made a statement blasting the defendant, saying the shooting had forever altered his life.

Jackson was one of five suspects — four of them identified by authorities as known street gang members — arrested in connection with the shooting of Gaga’s dog walker and the abduction of her two pets on February 24 2021.

Five charged over violent abduction of Lady Gaga's dogs — including woman who 'found' them

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

The two purloined bulldogs, named Koji and Gustav, were dropped off unharmed at a police station and turned over to the musician’s representatives two days after they were snatched at gunpoint by two men in a car.

A third bulldog owned by Gaga walking with Fischer at the time escaped and was later found safe by police.

Police said evidence suggested the suspects singled out the three dogs because of the high value placed on the breed, but they were not believed to have known the identity of their owner before the robbery.

Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken, issued a public plea on social media for an “act of kindness” to bring them home, and offered a $500,000 (about R8.7m at current exchange rates) reward.

The woman who came forward to report finding the dogs and turn them over to police, Jennifer McBride, was later charged with being an accessory after the fact. Her case remained pending on Monday, the district attorney’s office said.

Another co-defendant, Harold White, pleaded no contest on Monday to a weapons charge and will be sentenced next year, prosecutors said.

Two others, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley, each previously pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery, receiving sentences of four years and six years in prison  respectively. 

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'

The man who was shot while caring for Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs said on Monday he was recovering after nearly dying from the attack by assailants ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Lady Gaga offers large reward for stolen French bulldogs

BBC reports that Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 (more than R7m) reward for the safe return of her two French bulldogs after they were stolen during ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

'Only women can understand': Gaga on her role as husband-killer Gucci

'The House of Gucci' star Lady Gaga says the story is really about what happens when a woman tries to infiltrate a family business and the men shut ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots Travel
  2. Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers Travel
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Why an '80s supermodel is crying all over the internet Lifestyle
  4. Not just waving penises: How a local company is changing gaming Lifestyle
  5. ‘We need orchestras in every province — like the provincial rugby teams’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar