WATCH | Mr Price Home serves up summer entertaining inspiration

“Flowers for a Christmas Table” was the subject of the first demonstration, by floral artist Katja Kellhofer, who encouraged attendees to create affordable garden-to-table arrangements.

Her “Plett-Xmas” seaside arrangement used large palm leaves with proteas, succulents and accessories such as baubles.

For a “Safari-Xmas” she suggested using reeds, thorn-tree branches with small flowers on the thorns, and fairy lights to add a festive touch. Dried flowers could also be used.

Christmas, she said, is about family and togetherness and arrangements should reflect the host’s personality.

Bronwyn Parsons, interior stylist, demonstrated “Setting up a Christmas Table”, using a Georgina Taylor tablecloth featuring vervet monkeys and hadedas from Mr Price Home, with a plain overlay and “imperfect” place settings, each one slightly different. She created drama on the table with a big vase of proteas and fake green leaves, with a golden vervet monkey further down the table. She then added areas of accents: a scented candle, baubles, glittery balls and sparkling glassware.

Her “Summer Table” was equally playful, with an arrangement of hydrangeas, proteas and pincushions complementing the colours of the tablecloth, cans of rooibos tea on ice, lemons, limes, naartjies, olives and scented candles. She used tea towels as table mats, with plain paper napkins, emphasising the need to create a comfortable environment for your guests, while still adding a touch of drama.