In this edition of Prime, cultural icon Dr Gcina Mhlophe shares how she wears the stories of her people like armour. She says: “I want audiences to see the places I’ve seen. To watch the flowers blooming, the birds dropping feathers, and even to feel the feathers falling around them. Storytelling is more than just theatre, though. I tell stories to wake up the stories in other people. I believe every living being has a story to tell.”
In light of this, we go in search of the stories changing people’s lives daily.
We take a closer look at the impact which sustainable investment has on your quality of life, we explore the beauty of Stellenbosch, a town which lives up to its adjectives, and take a look at SA’s diversely rich wine history.
For a change of pace, life on the water can be idyllic and offers one of the best ways to see the world in a leisurely way. Whether you’re gliding from country to country on a mega-ship, sailing yacht or riverboat, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in unique cultures.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine
Dr Gcina Mhlophe shares how she wears the stories of her people, we look at how sustainable investment affects your quality of life, and the joys of seeing the world from the water
