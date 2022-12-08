SPOTLIGHT | Sigourney Weaver stars in 'The Good House'; new adventure for 'Puss in Boots'; 'How to Ruin Christmas' back on Netflix

Spotlight features all new cinema releases, a new series to stream, and a festive start to the holiday season this week.

The new animation at cinemas is our favourite sword-wielding cat, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Puss’s urgent mission is to find that mythical last wish, to restore his nine lives.

Antonio Banderas again voices the feline, joined by his nemesis Kitty Soft Paws, voiced by Salma Hayek, with Florence Pugh and Olivia Coleman also featured. Directed by animation veteran Joel Crawford (The Croods 2, Kung Fu Panda) this is a perfect family outing at cinemas, in 3D and IMAX.

Debuting at cinemas is The Good House, a romantic comedy starring Sigourney Weaver as a New England realtor down on her luck, forced to face buried emotions and family secrets, who crosses paths with an old flame, played by Kevin Kline.

A new series to stream on Netflix is How to Ruin Christmas. Beauty and Sbu Twala welcome a new bundle of joy, and the dysfunctional Twala and Sello families host an extravagant baby shower as uninvited guests add to the mayhem. Presenter Collette Prince interviews the cast about what you can expect.

This year’s festive season as showcased by Sandton City with its “Festive City” programme has kicked off and offers all a family could hope to find this holiday season. It features many movie-related activities at Lego Play Zone, a Disney hot air balloon and free live music concerts every Saturday and Sunday during December. There’s a strong focus on giving back, with the SPCA, Reach for a Dream and other children’s foundations as beneficiaries.

Don’t miss next week’s episode as we take a closer look at one of the big film events for the year, Avatar: The Way of Water.