A-Listers
IN PICS | Cape Town remains the best for summertime partying
Craig’s surprise and a dragon dance
11 December 2022 - 00:00
From a Brit R&B star making a surprise appearance at a shades-heavy party to a former polo player making a big splash in a city that has shown him flames; this week the Mother City proved why it’s still summertime party central for the local and international jet set...
A-Listers
IN PICS | Cape Town remains the best for summertime partying
Craig’s surprise and a dragon dance
From a Brit R&B star making a surprise appearance at a shades-heavy party to a former polo player making a big splash in a city that has shown him flames; this week the Mother City proved why it’s still summertime party central for the local and international jet set...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos