‘Roger Ballen in Johannesburg’: a visual version of a city's state of mind
Roger Ballen’s new exhibition focuses on the psyche of the city and its effect on his art
11 December 2022 - 00:00
It’s been a busy few years for photographer Roger Ballen. Earlier this year he was the featured artist at the Venice Biennale’s South African pavilion . His first published work, 1979's Boyhood, has just been reissued, as has a new paperback updated edition of his 2016 career retrospective Ballenesque. He’s the focus of an exhibition, Roger Ballen in Johannesburg, at the city’s Standard Bank Gallery. There’s also the not-so-small matter of the completion of the Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Forest Town, which opens next year. ..
