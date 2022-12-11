SA National Gallery marks milestone with an exhibition of everything

Titled 'Breaking Down the Walls', the exhibition explores what 150 years of collecting has netted the state-owned museum, and the SA nation

There is a settled etiquette to South African funerals, particularly when they are for middling politicos. Tents go up. Caterers fuss. Guests stuffed into fancy clothes arrive. Speeches are read. Time drags. The living wonder if they are not possibly dead, too...