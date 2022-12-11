WTF is Going On?

Speculative science fiction and the fairytale story of Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan’s much anticipated Netflix documentary is imaginatively called 'Harry & Meghan'

Here’s the thing with the scientific method. Despite what some may think, it is quite useful. Put any old assertion to the test and the scientific method will throw up all the weaknesses in the argument. Whenever someone says they have a problem with mainstream “scientists’,’ “media”, “academics”, “archaeologists” and so on, you can be sure there’s one gigantic, glaring thing missing in their arguments – the scientific method. It’s not a complicated thing, this method. Basically, it requires some rigour. You can postulate and posture all you like but will your findings ultimately stand up to the fine tooth comb of the scientific method and peer review? The method is like one of those filters in your kitchen sink; it strains out the bullshit...