Gifting
These quirky, custom-made Christmas crackers are a present with a bang
Capetonian Tanya Tyler makes unique and personalised crackers for any occasion
11 December 2022 - 00:00
For years Tanya Tyler was a hair stylist in Kloof Street. Her salon at the top of a flight of stairs was Centre Trend, full of fashionistas, wine farm princesses, party girls and a lot of people who gave off a flash of light. It had the intensity of a triage area and there was always at least one bride getting a final shine for THE DAY...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.