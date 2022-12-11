Gifting

These quirky, custom-made Christmas crackers are a present with a bang

Capetonian Tanya Tyler makes unique and personalised crackers for any occasion

For years Tanya Tyler was a hair stylist in Kloof Street. Her salon at the top of a flight of stairs was Centre Trend, full of fashionistas, wine farm princesses, party girls and a lot of people who gave off a flash of light. It had the intensity of a triage area and there was always at least one bride getting a final shine for THE DAY...