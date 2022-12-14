Lifestyle

‘Harry & Meghan’ becomes most watched doccie during debut week

14 December 2022 - 14:05 By Lisa Richwine
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.
Image: Netflix

Netflix's documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55-million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said. More than 28-million households watched at least part of the series.

Harry & Meghan was the second most watched English language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama Wednesday. Harry & Meghan was the number one English language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises on their dates.

The second batch of Harry & Meghan episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday. 

Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Royals release Christmas cards ahead of ‘Harry & Meghan’ part 2

The royal family has released their Christmas cards for this year as they brace for potential bombshells in part 2 of the Duke and Duchess of ...
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Duke says royals ‘were happy to lie to protect my brother’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, are coming out guns blazing against members of the royal staff.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Harry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have rejected criticism of a documentary about their lives, with their spokesperson saying the ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. What’s Christmas without trifle? Foodie shares three must-try recipes Food
  2. Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel Lifestyle
  3. Harry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism Lifestyle
  4. R100k a night for festive season rentals a walk in the park for the well-heeled Travel
  5. Trenery’s debut swimwear collection is a must-have for island getaways The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...