Netflix's documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55-million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said. More than 28-million households watched at least part of the series.
Harry & Meghan was the second most watched English language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama Wednesday. Harry & Meghan was the number one English language series during the week in Britain.
In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises on their dates.
The second batch of Harry & Meghan episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.
Reuters
‘Harry & Meghan’ becomes most watched doccie during debut week
Image: Netflix
Netflix's documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55-million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said. More than 28-million households watched at least part of the series.
Harry & Meghan was the second most watched English language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama Wednesday. Harry & Meghan was the number one English language series during the week in Britain.
In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises on their dates.
The second batch of Harry & Meghan episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.
Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Royals release Christmas cards ahead of ‘Harry & Meghan’ part 2
Duke says royals ‘were happy to lie to protect my brother’
Harry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos