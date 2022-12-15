DESTINATION CHRISTMAS AT MELROSE ARCH
If you enjoy the dazzle of Christmas lights, Melrose Arch is always a picture-worthy destination in December. Buy candyfloss, popcorn, sweets, ice cream and mini hot dogs from stalls as you stroll along Melrose Arch High Street through the tunnel of lights, past a giant teddy bear and all manner of Christmas sparkle.
Children can also take a ride around the piazza on electric scooters from 6pm to 10pm every day.
Keep your eyes open for Santa Claus, his elves and a snowman, who will make their way around Melrose Arch, ready to pose with adoring fans, or visit the Christmas scene outside the Clicks Court for more Christmas-worthy photo opportunities.
Melrose Arch will be open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 5pm on public holidays, until December 23.
No matter your age, these Gauteng wonderlands are sure to inspire Christmas cheer
Meet Santa, enjoy festive activations and a circus, marvel at Christmas lights and take a walk through a snow town in the heart of summer
Image: Supplied
MENLYN’S MAGICAL FESTIVE CIRQUE
At Menlyn, Christmas magic is happening in the form of a Magical Festive Cirque, which opened on Wednesday, just in time to ease families and shoppers into the long weekend and holiday mood.
It is an immersive circus production of aerial performances, spectacular music, skating acts, fabulous costumes, enthralling storytelling and a good dose of laughter.
The show is free to attend, but ensure you have front-row seats by booking a table at Moo Moos, RocoMamas, Food Chain, Bakka or Mozambik, with views over the Menlyn rooftop.
The Magical Festive Cirque runs from 7pm to 8pm every day at Menlyn Sky until December 20.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
THE FESTIVE CITY AT SANDTON CITY
Sandton City has again brought it’s A game for Christmas celebrations. Fans of Santa Claus looking for a photo op will find him in the Centre Court, where shoppers can also enjoy festive brand immersions.
The Lego zone offers entertainment for all ages, with its play zone maze, building experiences, brick pits, a Duplo zone for smaller enthusiasts and the opportunity to add a brick to the South African flag built out of Lego.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
At the Little Generosity Shop by Cadbury, you can Christmas shop in a chocolate world, spend time in the reading corner or spread kindness by donating toys to less-fortunate children. And the chocolate fun continues with the Life’s a Ball activation outside Woolworths, where Chuckles purchases can be personalised.
Visit the glorious eight-metre-high Disney plush-toy hot-air balloon in the Protea Court, where you can spread more Christmas cheer by making a donation or buying a plush toy to donate to the Reach for a Dream Foundation.
Sandton City is open from 9am to 9pm Monday to Sunday from December 16 until December 23, and from 9am to 6pm on December 24.
EMPEROR’S PALACE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE
Christmas is in full swing at the Emperors Palace Christmas Village festive holiday experience.
Located on level five of the venue's covered parking area, meaning festivities come rain or shine, the Christmas Village consists of an expansive “winter” wonderland.
Image: Supplied
Grab a snack and browse the stalls or enjoy the tunnel of lights, snow town and a Bavarian-themed Christmas village and square inhabited by elves, fairies, reindeer, gnomes and goblins.
The ever-popular Christmas edition of the crafters' fair is also open every day until December 22, from 9am to 8pm, in the Convention Centre’s Assembly Room, so pop in before your Christmas adventures for stocking-filler shopping.
The Christmas Village at Emperor’s Palace will run until January 2. Tickets are available via TicketPro at R60 each, with pensioners paying R50 and the cost for children aged three to 12 R30. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the website.
Image: Supplied
DESTINATION CHRISTMAS AT MELROSE ARCH
If you enjoy the dazzle of Christmas lights, Melrose Arch is always a picture-worthy destination in December. Buy candyfloss, popcorn, sweets, ice cream and mini hot dogs from stalls as you stroll along Melrose Arch High Street through the tunnel of lights, past a giant teddy bear and all manner of Christmas sparkle.
Children can also take a ride around the piazza on electric scooters from 6pm to 10pm every day.
Keep your eyes open for Santa Claus, his elves and a snowman, who will make their way around Melrose Arch, ready to pose with adoring fans, or visit the Christmas scene outside the Clicks Court for more Christmas-worthy photo opportunities.
Melrose Arch will be open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 5pm on public holidays, until December 23.
EASTGATE’S CHRISTMAS IN FULL COLOUR
Christmas is coming up colourful at Eastgate’s Colour Land in the Strelitzia Court with its festive activations. Visitors can personalise Christmas tree baubles, slide down a chimney into a ball pit, get creative on the Christmas-inspired colouring-in wall and participate in daily workshops. Colour Land will be open daily from 11am to 6pm from December 16 to 31, including Christmas Day. Entrance is R25.
Santa is also available for pictures in Strelitzia Court until December 24, just before he has to jet off for his annual deliveries. Snap a picture and wrap your gifts at the gift-wrap station in aid of the Bedfordview and Germiston SPCA.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
On December 15 the Eastgate piazza will be the stage for the Jazzy Christmas Carols experience at 6pm. Book your table at Piatto, Mozambik or Simply Asia to enjoy the spectacle in comfort.
If you’re unable to make it to the Disney plush-toy hot-air balloon in Sandton City to make a donation or donate a plush toy, visit the Disney festive tree in Eastgate to support the Reach for a Dream Foundation.
Eastgate is open from 9am to 9pm from December 16 to 24.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Stuck for a Xmas pressie? Spoil your loved ones with these food hampers
WIN R500 | Name the city where you’ll find Santa’s official home
These quirky, custom-made Christmas crackers are a present with a bang
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos